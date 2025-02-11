Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

