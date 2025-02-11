Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

