Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 3.2 %

FSLR opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.