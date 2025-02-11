Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Trading Down 3.2 %
FSLR opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
