Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

