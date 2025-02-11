Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.43 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

