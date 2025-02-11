Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 22.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Corpay by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Shares of CPAY opened at $375.06 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average of $336.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,402 shares of company stock worth $4,987,164 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

