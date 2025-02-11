Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $106,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,206,030.96. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

