Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 871,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,497,000 after buying an additional 383,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $93,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

