Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,893,000 after buying an additional 263,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,528,000 after buying an additional 230,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 577,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,990,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 284,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,490,000 after buying an additional 77,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $245.14 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,373. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

