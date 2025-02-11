Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of EnerSys worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 48.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

