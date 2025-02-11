Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.