Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,073 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

