Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 236 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 595.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 293,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.