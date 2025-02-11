Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,897 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 466.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.