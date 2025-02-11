Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 411 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

PNR stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

