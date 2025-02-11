Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 460 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.