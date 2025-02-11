Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 550 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

