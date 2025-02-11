Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 584 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in American Water Works by 65.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

