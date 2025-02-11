Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 620 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

