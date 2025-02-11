Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 93,030 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,030 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Celsius worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Celsius by 10,320.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 993.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Celsius Stock Down 3.3 %

Celsius stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

