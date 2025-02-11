Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 945 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

