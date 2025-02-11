Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

