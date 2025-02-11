Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,405,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

