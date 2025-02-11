Reviewing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI)

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NPK International and Profire Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $749.60 million 0.77 $14.52 million ($1.83) -3.66 Profire Energy $60.02 million 1.96 $10.78 million $0.18 14.11

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% Profire Energy 14.86% 15.12% 13.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NPK International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NPK International and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NPK International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Profire Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than NPK International.

Volatility and Risk

NPK International has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of NPK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profire Energy beats NPK International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

