RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RH by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $31,384,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $403.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.30. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

