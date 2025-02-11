Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $243.61 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 4.4 %

RBBN opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $748.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.11. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.