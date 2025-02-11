Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 40.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,547.37. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

