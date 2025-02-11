Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 0.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.30. 9,829,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,214,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $280,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,857,561 shares of company stock valued at $159,976,719. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.