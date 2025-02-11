Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 0.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.30. 9,829,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,214,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $280,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,857,561 shares of company stock valued at $159,976,719. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.