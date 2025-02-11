Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DGII

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digi International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

DGII stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Digi International has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

In other news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $222,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,178.80. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $92,832.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,406.12. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,329 shares of company stock valued at $332,361. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 108.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Digi International by 51.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

