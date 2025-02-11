Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EnerSys

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

ENS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

