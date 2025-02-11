Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for WTW Q1 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.69.

WTW opened at $325.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

