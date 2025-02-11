Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of NOG Q3 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

