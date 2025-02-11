Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for EPM Earnings

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPM. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

