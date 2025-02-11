Roth Capital Predicts Increased Earnings for Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Reservoir Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $530.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 44.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

