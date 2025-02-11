Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $45.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $41.17 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,962 shares of company stock valued at $380,717. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.