Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,925,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

