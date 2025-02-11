Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
