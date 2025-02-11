Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.