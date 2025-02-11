Royal Gold (RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $181.35 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.10.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.