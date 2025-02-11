Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.0 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.