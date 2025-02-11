Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Rupert Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
