Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $106.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

