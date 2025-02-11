Ryder System (R) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $106.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
