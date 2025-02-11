Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Critical Comparison

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 32.97% 6.84% 3.50% Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18%

Risk & Volatility

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, meaning that its stock price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Realty and Safe and Green Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Getty Realty currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Safe and Green Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $198.02 million 8.61 $60.15 million $1.17 26.50 Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.