Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $943.22 million for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

