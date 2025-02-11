SBC Medical Group (SBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBC opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SBC Medical Group has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

