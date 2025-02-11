Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

