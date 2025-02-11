Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.1 %

STNG stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.