Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,214.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.