Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for UBER Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after buying an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

