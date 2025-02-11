Seros Financial LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

