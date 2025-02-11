Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

